Odisha: Teachers rape class 6 girl in school toilet, 2 detained

Nabarangpur (Odisha), Nov 10 (PTI) An 11-year-old tribal girl student was raped allegedly by two teachers in a toilet of a state-run school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, police said on Friday.

The headmaster along with another teacher allegedly entered the toilet by force and raped the class 6 student when she was inside. The two accused were detained.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday came to light on November 9 when the girl felt pain in the lower abdomen and told her parents what had happened.

When she was taken to a hospital, doctors there said she might have been sexually assaulted, police said.

After her parents lodged a complaint at the Kundei police station, the headmaster and another teacher of her school were detained.

The police have registered a case under several sections Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was brought to District Headquarters Hospital at Nabarangpur where her treatment is going on, police said. PTI COR AAM NN