Odisha: Theme-based model polling stations welcome voters in Berhampur LS seat

Berhampur (Odisha), May 13 (PTI) Theme-based polling stations, modelled on train coaches to bus ticket counters, welcomed voters in Odisha's Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on Monday, officials said.

As many as 272 out of 1,131 polling stations in five assembly segments in Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency were modeled on various themes, they said.

"These polling stations were modelled on themes to attract voters to exercise their franchise," Dibya Jyoti Parida, Ganjam’s District Electoral Officer cum Collector said.

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) praised the administration for the initiative.

"Booths were adorned with various themes to captivate voters, offering a unique experience. From train bogies to eco-friendly setups and vibrant rainbow decorations, every booth tells a story. Let's celebrate diversity in democracy," the CEO stated on its official X handle.

The "green" or eco-friendly polling stations were established without the use of any plastic material, while a "waste-to-wealth" model polling station was set up using scrap materials, officials said.

Apart from attracting voters, the theme-based polling stations also aimed at creating awareness on different themes such as minimising plastic use and planting more trees to protect the environment.

There were also polling stations managed entirely by women, and also those that were managed by young personnel aged below 30 years.

Besides, some polling stations in Digapahandi, one of the assembly segments under Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency, were modeled on train coaches and bus ticket counters, they added.

Sudhir Rout, an environmental activist, said he was impressed by the concept of eco-friendly polling stations.

"More such initiatives should be taken to spread awareness on the impact of climate change," he added. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD