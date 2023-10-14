Odisha: Thousands offer 'Pinda Daan' on Mahalaya

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) Thousands of people on Saturday paid obeisance to their forefathers across Odisha on the occasion of Mahalaya, the last day of 'Pitru Paksha'.

Advertisment

People converged at rivers and ponds to offer 'tila tarpan' and 'pinda daan' to their forefathers.

Massive crowds of devotees were seen at the Bindu Sagar tank near Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Narendra pond at the northern gate of Jagannath temple in Puri and Baitarani River near Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur.

Thousands also thronged the Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur to witness the goddess adorned in white attire to symbolise 'Ganga Mata'.

It is believed that forefathers attain salvation after receiving water and grain in 'pinda daan' from their successors.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha or the Durga Puja festivities. The Navaratra festival begins a day after the Mahalaya. PTI AAM AAM ACD