Odisha: Three accused in inter-state crimes injured in encounters

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) Three persons, allegedly involved in several dacoities and murders in Odisha and neighbouring states, were injured in two separate police encounters near Rourkela town of Sundargarh district on Sunday, police said.

Special teams of Rourkela police carried out the encounters in self-defence when the criminals were trying to flee the Lathikata area, an officer said.

The injured were taken to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, two teams chased them from K Bolanga and Chandiposh police station sides, Bonai Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Chandra Biswal said.

"When our teams asked the criminals to stop, they fired, targeting the personnel. The police retaliated. Three criminals were injured in the exchange of fire carried out at two separate places in the Lathikata area," he said.

All have been undergoing treatment at the government hospital, and they are now out of danger, the SDPO said.

"The three criminals were involved in dacoities and murders in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. They were booked in at least four dacoity cases in the Bonai region of Odisha during the last one month," he said.

Three country-made guns, a four-wheeler and a motorcycle were seized from their possession, Biswal said.

“We are making all efforts to nab other members of the gang,” he added. PTI BBM BDC