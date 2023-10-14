Odisha: Three class 10 students killed as motorcycle collides with pick-up van

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) Three class 10 students riding a motorcycle died after their vehicle collided head-on with a pick-up van in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Rana Sankha area under the jurisdiction of Banki police station when the students were returning home after attending a coaching class, a police officer said.

The collision was so severe that the riders were thrown off their motorcycle and fell on the ground at a distance, he said.

The three students were admitted to Banki hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead, he said.

The third student was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack but he also succumbed to his injuries, the officer added. PTI AAM AAM ACD