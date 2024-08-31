Odisha: Three Ghana nationals detained for 'illegally' hiding in ship

Paradip, Aug 31 (PTI) The authorities of Paradip Port in Odisha have detained three Ghana nationals while "attempting to hide" aboard a coal-laden cargo ship, police said.

The Ghanaians are currently in the custody of the CISF, they said.

The trio were apprehended when the vessel – MV Great Sheng Wen – had docked within a restricted area of Paradip Port on Friday, a police officer said.

The three Ghanaians were not listed among the 20 crew members of the ship, he said. PTI CORR AAM RBT