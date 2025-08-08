Odisha: Three held for attempting to extort money from policeman

Balasore, Aug 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly demanding money from a police sub-inspector in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the sub-inspector in civil dress and riding a motorcycle, was stopped by the trio near Barapada Chak under Khaira police station limits, they added.

"The accused, all aged under 35, thought he was an easy target and tried to extort him," a police officer said.

However, the officer somehow managed to alert Khaira police station, and a team quickly reached the location. All three were caught at the spot, the official said.

Following a search, a country-made pistol was seized from them.

Initial investigations revealed that all the accused had criminal cases pending against them at Soro, Khaira and Bhubaneswar areas, police added. PTI COR AAM MNB