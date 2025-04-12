Odisha: Three IRBn jawans dismissed from service for possessing ganja

Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) Three jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) were dismissed from government service on Saturday after being arrested for possessing 15 kg of ganja, police said.

The jawans were identified as Kunal Singh, Trilochan Rana and Nilam Barla of the IRBn's 5th battalion.

They were caught on March 25 during a raid in their barracks in Boudh district by Odisha Police.

While Havildar Kunal Singh was found in possession of 5 kg of cannabis, the two constables, Trilochan Rana and Nilam Barla, were caught with 7 kg and 3 kg of the contraband, respectively.

"The three IRB jawans, posted in Manamunda area, were remanded to judicial custody a few days ago. They have now been dismissed from service," Boudh Superintendent of Police, Rahul Goel, said. PTI AAM AAM ACD