Odisha tightens security ahead of Holi

Bhubaneswar, Mar 3 (PTI) Odisha DGP YB Khurania directed all SPs and DCPs to remain on high alert, particularly in sensitive areas, and ensure that women and elderly persons are not harassed during Holi celebrations.

Khurania noted that Dola Purnima is being observed on Tuesday, followed by Holi on Wednesday, Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, Ram Navami on March 27, and Hanuman Jayanti and Maha Bishub Sankranti on April 14.

"In this context, top priority must be given to the safety and security of the people and to ensuring that the festivals pass off incident-free," Khurania said, stressing the need for extensive security arrangements.

He emphasised constant vigilance to prevent rumours and provocative content on social media, directing cyber cells across districts to monitor platforms round-the-clock.

The DGP also called for 24-hour patrolling in vulnerable areas.

District police chiefs have been asked to take strict action against drunk driving, traffic violations and the use of high-decibel sound systems. Installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive urban pockets has also been advised.

Khurania instructed officers to intensify intelligence gathering, hold meetings with peace committees and community leaders, maintain close coordination with local representatives, and take preventive action against habitual offenders in communally sensitive areas.

Police have also been asked to keep a watch on padayatras and bike rallies and remain prepared to handle any untoward situation.

In Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena said a comprehensive security plan has been put in place for peaceful Holi celebrations in the state capital.

A total of 31 platoons of force have been deployed, along with four additional DCPs, eight ACPs, 26 inspectors and 34 armed reserve personnel, he said.

Seventeen mobile teams have been pressed into service for area domination, rapid response, PCR patrolling, drunken driving checks and security at bathing ghats, he said.

Puri SP Prateek Singh said special arrangements have been made for foreign tourists participating in Holi festivities.

"There have been no instances of misconduct towards foreigners during Holi. To prevent drowning incidents, hoteliers and lifeguards have been asked to keep a close watch on tourists at the beach," he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM