Odisha tightens security in Kandhamal over VHP leader’s death anniversary on Janmashtami day

Phulbani (Odisha), Aug 25 (PTI) The authorities have made elaborate security arrangements for holding a peaceful ‘Janmashtami’ celebration on Monday, which will also be observed as the death anniversary of slain VHP leader Swami Laxamanananda Saraswati.

Saraswati, along with his four disciples, was gun downed at his Jalespeta ashram in the district while celebrating Janmashtami Mohastav on August 23, 2008, triggering widespread violence that left 43 people dead.

Two senior ministers of the BJP government - Rabi Narayan Naik and Suryabansi Suraj - are scheduled to attend Saraswati’s death anniversary programme on Monday, said Jalespeta ashram chief Jiban Muktananda Pujari.

Southern Range DIG JN Pankaj and senior police officers on Sunday visited the ashram and reviewed security arrangements made for the occasion, an official said.

Security in entire Kandhamal district was tightened by deploying armed police personnel who conducted patrolling and naka checking at vulnerable places, Superintendent of Police Suvendu Kumar Patra told PTI.

Elaborate security arrangement has been made at Saraswati’s two ashrams in the district at Jalespeta and Chakapada, the SP said.

The VHP leader’s killing in 2008 led to large-scale communal violence in the district, leaving 43 people dead, 395 churches attacked and thousands of houses plundered or burnt rendering 75,000 odd people homeless.

Patra said peace committee meetings have been held inviting leaders of both communities, prominent persons, political leaders and others.

The people have also been asked through the public announcement system not to pay any heed to rumours, he said.

“We have kept strict vigil over the situation and assured people of the best of the service of the administration during the celebrations and nothing to be worried upon," said Amrit Rituraj the Collector and DM. PTI COR AAM NN