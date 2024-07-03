Odisha to add 400 e-buses to fleet of 'Mo' Bus service

Bhubaneswar, Jul 3 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to add 400 e-buses to the fleet of 'Mo' Bus under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, Housing and Urban Development department minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said here on Wednesday.

Mahapatra travelled on a 'Mo' Bus from Master Canteen to Press Square. During the journey, he interacted with the commuters and enquired about their travel experience on Mo Bus, the city bus service of Odisha government.

Speaking to the media persons, Mahapatra said, "We have been doing well for the last six years. Out of the 400 buses that are running, 63 are e-buses. All of them will be e-buses in future. There are plans to run 100 buses in Bhubaneswar, 100 in Cuttack, 50 in Sambalpur and 100 in Rourkela." The Mo Bus service is providing convenient, sustainable, safe commuting options to the citizens to the people. There shall be detailed discussion with regular passengers of the bus, he said.

"The number of buses will be increased based on the need of the citizens. We are checking the situation in various places. The bus service will be provided wherever necessary," the minister added.

Later, Mahapatra visited the electric depot of Mo Bus at Gadakana and held a review meeting with officials of CRUT. He emphasised on increasing the frequency of buses on busy routes.

At present, 463 buses of CRUT are operating on 95 routes in the capital region (Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Puri), Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur with an average ridership of 2.5 lakhs per day.