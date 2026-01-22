Odisha to add irrigation facilities for 15 lakh hectares in 5 years: CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state government has set a target to provide irrigation facilities to an additional 15 lakh hectares over the next five years and underlined that proper water management was key to the economic development of the state.

Majhi said this while addressing a gathering held to observe the state-level Pani Panchayat fortnight, 2026, here.

"Irrigation coverage will be expanded through major, medium, and minor projects, lift irrigation, mega lift schemes, and check dams," the chief minister, who is also in-charge of the water resources department, said.

Noting that 40,380 Pani Panchayats are presently managing irrigation across 24.12 lakh hectares in the state, the chief minister said traditional irrigation methods often lead to water wastage while Pani Panchayats enable equitable and efficient water distribution.

He said the ongoing projects such as the Khairibandhan barrage in Mayurbhanj, Upper Lanth project in Bolangir, Sandul underground pipeline, Brutanga irrigation project in Nayagarh, and various reservoirs and canal initiatives across the state would help expand irrigation facilities.

The chief minister also said the state government has plans to provide irrigation facilities to over 90 per cent of cultivable land by 2036 to transform Odisha into a prosperous state.

He called upon farmers to diversify crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers, to increase their income.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said the government was planning to provide better market access to farmers and export their produce to fetch higher prices, with the primary goal of enhancing farmers’ income. PTI AAM AAM MNB