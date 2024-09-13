Odisha to amend prevention of cow slaughter Act to reduce cruelty to animals: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced plans to amend the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, to make it more effective in reducing animal cruelty.

He made the remark during the 'Monsoon Meet', hosted by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Majhi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of improving the lives of small farmers by expanding the scope of animal husbandry, enhancing animal health, pisciculture and beekeeping in villages.

"Although the new government is yet to complete its first 100 days, Odisha has already prepared a roadmap for transformative changes across all sectors, aiming for both immediate and long-term development," he added.

To boost milk production, Majhi said his government has formulated the "Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana," a scheme with a five-year budget of Rs 1,423.47 crore.

"This initiative will support small dairy units, provide subsidised calf feed, enhance livestock insurance coverage, and strengthen dairy cooperatives," he added.

Additionally, Odisha has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to fortify state milk cooperatives and increase milk production, he said and added that the state is also collaborating with NDDB to establish a vaccine production unit in Berhampur and a state-of-the-art feed analytical laboratory in Bhubaneswar.

For poultry and small animal production, the government is planning the "Prani Sampad Samrudhhi Yojana" and is preparing a "Small Animal Breeding Policy" to foster holistic growth in the small animal sector, the CM said.

The state has also launched the GOMATA (Goal for Management And Treatment of Animals) Yojana to enhance livestock health care through mobile veterinary clinics. Another new scheme, "Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana," aims to promote a compassionate approach toward stray animals, he added.

Majhi emphasised the importance of the animal husbandry and dairy sectors for India's food security, rural development, and economic growth, providing essential nutrients such as milk, meat, eggs, and fish.

He noted that Odisha will celebrate its centenary in 2036, eleven years before the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047, positioning the state to play a crucial role in realising the Prime Minister’s vision.

The 'Monsoon Meet', which was held for the first time in the state, was also attended by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with Ministers of State S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, and ministers and senior officials from 15 states.