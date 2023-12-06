Odisha to distribute sample question papers to class-10 students

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to distribute sample question papers to class-10 students who will appear in the annual High School Certificate (HSC), Examination 2024 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, has asked all District Education Officers (DEOs) to make arrangements so that the sample question papers prepared as per the existing examination patterns reach all the students.

"One set of sample question papers prepared in tune of the existing examination pattern of the annual High School Certificate Examination 2024 in all subjects, i.e. Odia, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences have been sent. The sample question papers will facilitate students of Class-10 to understand the question pattern and will enable them for preparing the ensuing annual HSC examination 2024," Secondary Education Director Susanta Kumar Dash told the DEOs.

The DEOs have been asked to share the sample question patterns with all headmasters of secondary schools in their districts and ensure that the sample papers reach all the students.

The director further instructed the education officials to prepare multiple sets of question papers for the HSC examination 2024 utilising the resource teachers available at the district level and share the same to the directorate for further dissemination in the form of a digital repository of question bank.

Class 10 students and teachers welcomed the decision of the government and said it would help the students to acquaint themselves with the pattern of examination before appearing for it.

The annual High School Certificate, Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate Examinations for 2024 are scheduled to be conducted simultaneously from February 20 to March 4, 2024. However, the timetable of the examination is yet to be announced by the BSE. PTI BBM RG