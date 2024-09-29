Odisha to distribute 'Subhadra' money to another 40 lakh women on Oct 9: Parida

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (PTI) The Odisha government will release the first instalment (Rs 5,000) to more than 40 lakh beneficiaries under its flagship women-centric programme Subhadra Yojana on October 9, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said here on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ambitious Subhadra scheme of the BJP government on his birthday, on September 17 this year. On that day, the first instalment of Rs 5,000 was sent directly to the bank accounts of about 25.11 lakh beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in the presence of several other dignitaries, would release the first instalment of money to over 40 lakh women on October 9 at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district during the Durga Puja festival, she said.

Stating that about 96 lakh women have registered themselves under the scheme so far, she informed that all those who can apply on or before October 7 and become eligible, will get the money on October 9.

Mayurbhanj was selected for the second phase of release of the Subhadra money because the district has shown a path of women empowerment to the country, she said, adding, "Our President belongs to the district, the chariot of Devi Subhadra pulled by only women devotees at Baripada during Rath Yatra." Subhadra Yojana, the finance assistance scheme, named after the sister of Lord Jagannath, was one of the major promises made by the BJP for women in its election manifesto in Odisha. The party came to power in June.

Under the scheme, all eligible women between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two installments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women's Day (March 8). The initiative is expected to cover more than 1 crore women.