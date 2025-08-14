Odisha to form technical committee, to seek Centre’s support for metro rail project: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to form a technical committee consisting of officers and experts to develop a comprehensive plan for the proposed metro rail project in Bhubaneswar, a minister said here on Thursday.

The earlier metro project plan prepared by the previous BJD government has been completely scrapped, and the rapid rail transportation project will be designed fresh and will be executed with support from the Centre, said Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

Speaking to media persons here, the minister said, "We will form a technical committee including department secretary, other officers and experts to chalk out the metro route plan, parking space, etc, after making field visits to cities, where the metro train project is functional." On the report of the technical committee, a fresh detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared, he said, adding, "We will also seek support from the Government of India for execution of the project." The previous BJD government had proposed to take up the phase-I metro project of the 26-km-long stretch between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 6,225 crore. Soil testing and other ground work were also initiated by the then government.