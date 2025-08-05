Odisha to get 11 new civil courts

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) Eleven new civil courts will be set up in Odisha to ensure speedy justice for the people, according to a notification.

The notification in this regard was issued by the state Law Department on Monday.

One Additional District Judge (Vigilance) Court each will be set up in Puri, Nayagarh and Kendrapara districts.

Besides, Additional District Judge Courts will also be set up at Pipili in Puri district, Ranpur in Nayagarh, Banpur in Khurda, Basudevpur in Bhadrak, Talcher in Angul, Rajgangpur in Sundargarh, Banki in Cuttack and G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district.