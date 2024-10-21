Odisha to host 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2025

Bhubaneswar: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held at Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10 next year, following approval from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, officials said.

The event will be jointly organised by the Odisha government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a press statement said on Sunday.

A five-member MEA delegation has already visited the venue to coordinate with state officials and various committees have been formed for smooth execution of the event, it said.

Notable attendees include President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and Majhi. The PM is expected to participate in the main event on the second day and launch the Pravasi Bharatiya Teerth Express, the statement added.

More than 5,000 diaspora members from various countries are likely to join the three-day convention. The overseas Indians, NRIs and other dignitaries will be taken on a tour to various places in Odisha, showcasing the state’s cultural heritage, historical significance and industrial potential, the government said.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in Mumbai from South Africa in 1915. Though the event started in 2003, it has been organised biennially since 2015 to honour the contributions of the overseas Indian community to the nation's development. The last edition took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.