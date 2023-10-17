Odisha to host national film festival on road safety in December

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (PTI) Odisha will host the second National Road Safety Short Film Festival in December, officials said on Tuesday.

The festival aims to raise awareness among the people to reduce road accidents, they said.

Filmmakers, amateur film enthusiasts and students can submit their entries by November 17. The film can be a documentary, experimental, narrative, fiction, non-fiction or animation, they added.

The selected films will be screened at Berhampur on December 1, Sambalpur on December 4 and Angul on December 7, while the grand finale will be held in Bhubaneswar on December 12.

"Every life is precious. Road safety is of priority for our government. Short films can be an effective tool of communication for spreading the message of road safety," said Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu.

Director-General of Police Sunil Bansal said people have become insensitive to road accident deaths.

"Road accidents and fatalities related to it are like slow hemorrhage. Speeding is the root cause of many road accidents. Road safety is a shared responsibility. Together we can make a difference," he said.

Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur said the festival will offer a democratic space to storytellers who are willing to share their ideas about road safety.

Like last year, the festival will have two categories -- Odia and non-Odia languages. Cash prizes worth over Rs 8 lakh will be given to the winners in different categories, he said.

The winners will be selected by a jury, which will have film industry professionals and persons from different walks of life. PTI BBM BBM SOM