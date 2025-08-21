Odisha to host world’s first Asian Elephant survival centre at Chandaka: CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced the establishment of the world’s first Asian Elephant Species Survival Centre on the outskirts of the city.

He made the announcement while inaugurating an international workshop on human-elephant coexistence in the city, attended by conservationists, policymakers, and researchers from across India and abroad.

The proposed centre will be set up at Godibari near Chandaka Wildlife Division, in collaboration with the IUCN Species Survival Commission, Wildlife Trust of India, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

"This centre will drive research, policy, and best practices — not just for Odisha, but for all of south and southeast Asia. The initiative has set a new global benchmark in conservation of Asian Elephants. It will serve as a regional hub for advancing science, shaping policy and driving community action across South-East Asia for elephant conservation," the chief minister said.

Addressing dignitaries, delegates, and experts from India and abroad, the chief minister said, "In Odisha, elephants are more than animals — they are part of our identity, history, and spirituality. The elephant, as the national heritage animal, truly holds a special place in our hearts." Noting that expansion of agriculture and infrastructure have been reducing traditional elephant habitats, Majhi said this has led to rise in man-elephant conflict.

He said Odisha’s initiatives, including mapping elephant corridors, restoring degraded forests, empowering local protection groups through ‘Gaja Saathi’ (Elephant friend) and Vana Surakshya Samitis, strengthening anti-poaching squads, and using GPS collars, drones, and AI cameras for tracking elephant movement.

He also highlighted the state's comprehensive approach to manage this challenge by protecting elephants while safeguarding communities.

"Our vision is to create a development model for Odisha where elephants roam freely, our forests remain healthy, and communities coexist in peace with animals. This model will inspire the rest of the world," he added.

The workshop brought together conservationists, researchers, policymakers, and international delegates to discuss strategies for mitigating human-elephant conflict and ensuring sustainable coexistence.

As many as 900 people and 750 jumbos were killed in man-elephant conflict in the state over the last 10 years.

State Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia outlined the evolution of Odisha from a protection-centric approach to a holistic philosophy of coexistence to manage negative interface arising from habitat loss.

The session was also addressed by distinguished speakers including PK Jha, PCCF (Wildlife), Odisha, Heidi Riddle, vice-chairperson of IUCN Species Survival, Suresh Pant, PCCF & HoFF, Odisha, Adam Felts, vice-president of Animal Care, Columbus Zoo, among others.