Odisha to host 'Yoga Mahotsav' on Monday to mark 75-day countdown to International Yoga Day

Bhubaneswar, April 6 (PTI) Odisha is all set to host Yoga Mahotsav-2025 on Monday to mark the 75-day countdown to International Yoga Day (June 21).

The event, organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, will be held at Kalinga Stadium, Monalisa Dash, joint secretary of Ayush, said on Sunday.

"This grand event, coinciding with World Health Day, will feature a spectacular demonstration of the common yoga protocol from 6:30 am to 8 am at Kalinga Stadium, in the presence of several dignitaries," Dash said.

Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, will attend the event, she said.

Dash highlighted the significance of the common yoga protocol, saying, "It forms the foundation of International Day of Yoga (IDY) and is available in 22 different languages. Last year, we launched the Braille edition of the Common Yoga Protocol to promote inclusivity." To date, more than 24 crore people have directly participated in IDY events, with the number of participants increasing every year.

"We are proud of the growing global participation, setting new records annually," Dash said.

"As IDY celebrates a decade of its journey, we are now preparing for its 11th edition, and we are expecting to set a new milestone in participation this year." In recognition of this achievement, the ministry is organising 10 signature events as part of the grand yoga festival: Yoga Sangama, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Parks, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhava, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Maha Kumbh, and Sam Yogam, the joint secretary said.

"These events will be complemented by a series of impactful initiatives and activities across the country in the run-up to IDY 2025," she added. PTI BBM BBM MNB