Odisha to impart sign language training to 4K hearing impaired students

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed an agreement with a speech and hearing disability institute to provide training to 4000 deaf students and 800 teachers in 55 special schools for the hearing impaired in the state.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department signed the agreement with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD-D) on Tuesday in the presence of SSEPD minister Nityananda Gond to promote sign language across Odisha.

The initiative also aims to create a cadre of 100 proficient sign language interpreters, officials said.

"There is a need for sign language interpreters in the state. This scarcity has posed substantial obstacles for individuals with hearing impairments, hindering their access to essential services, educational opportunities and equitable participation in societal activities," Gond said.

By addressing this gap, the projects aim to enhance communication, inclusivity and the overall well-being of the hearing-impaired community in the state, he said.

Emphasizing on holistic development of deaf students, SSEPD principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi said the agreement facilitates placement opportunities for trained interpreters in various sectors.

The project will identify potential employers and organize networking events to connect trained interpreters with job opportunities, he said. PTI BBM RG