Odisha to impart skill training to migrant workers

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to impart skill training to people vulnerable to migration, an official release said.

This was decided at the third meeting of the high-level task force on 'Distress Migration', chaired by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on Monday.

The meeting was informed that the rate of migration has been reduced to a certain extent due to the implementation of input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal to farmers in both kharif and rabi seasons, the release said.

Singh Deo, who is in charge of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment, Energy departments, said: "A committee will be formed to amplify outcomes of households and to curb distressed migration, crack down on labour sardars. They will act in coordination with the enforcement officers, police officers, railway officers and district administration on a mission mode basis".

The ruling BJP, in its election manifesto in 2024, had promised to resolve the migration problem and provide employment to the people in the state itself. The meeting focused on addressing the root causes of distress migration in the state and discussed actionable strategies to provide sustainable livelihoods to vulnerable populations. The meeting also resolved that migrant workers would be trained to enhance their skills.

Noting that currently, there are various ongoing government welfare schemes such as MGNREGS, Subhadra, input assistance to farmers, Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY), Kamdhenu Yojana, goat rearing, plantation programmes, which would help reduce the migration issue, the meeting resolved that the government will ensure the 100 per cent coverage of these welfare schemes to every household of the migration prone districts and blocks.

"For this purpose, saturation drive will be conducted and various department officers and secretaries will certify the 100 per cent coverage of the above," the meeting resolved.

This apart, additionally, the strategies initiated by the Labour, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Agriculture Department to check distress migration like more irrigation support/channels, canals, additional 200 wages days for unskilled workers as state support to MGNREGS scheme, Gramodaya, initiation of Model Gram Panchayat, Contract farming and others to match migration income.

The meeting also decided to study the reasons behind the distressed migration. Singh Deo said a survey will be conducted by The Nudge foundation. Based on the survey and the data available with the government, the migrant workers would be trained to enhance their skills.

The state aims to roll out targeted livelihood initiatives, including the Odisha PVTG Livelihood Model and the Mukhya Mantri Janjati Jeevika Mission, aimed at improving income and reducing outmigration.

Apart from Singh Deo, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti, Tourism Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, RD, PR&DW minister Rabi Narayan Naik, SME, SC&ST, SSEPD minister Nityananda Gond, Forest & Environment, Labour minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Industry minister Sampad Chandra Swain, MSME minister Gokulananda Mallick and their department secretaries.