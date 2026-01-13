Odisha to implement 5-year integrated plan for development of Chilika Lake

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to implement a five-year integrated plan for the development and ecological restoration of Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday evening.

“Chilika is a treasure trove of our biodiversity and all possible steps need to be taken for its protection,” Majhi said.

As per the proposed plan, measures include excavation of the lake’s mouth, dredging of feeder channels connecting the lagoon at Balugaon, Magarmukha and Palur, and removal of accumulated silt.

It also envisages setting up fish landing centres to strengthen fisheries resources, along with development and research-related infrastructure aimed at maintaining salinity balance and improving biodiversity.

The implementation of the plan is expected to take five years, officials said.

The chief minister also directed officials to prepare a separate plan for tourism development in the lagoon.

Proposals discussed included organising bird, seafood and boat festivals, installation of a lighthouse and setting up an interpretation centre at Chilika. PTI RBT