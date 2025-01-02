Odisha to implement Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission soon: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) The Odisha government is set to roll out the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) soon, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said here on Thursday.

The state administration would also create Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for people so that a person's medical records can be accessed from anywhere in the country from one account, Mahaling said.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “We are raising awareness among people to create ABHA under the National Health Authority (NHA) at common service centres.” With ABHA, citizens can store their medical and health records in a centralised account and access them through their unique ID.

“This initiative is going to be a major achievement for the health sector under the Digital India programme,” the minister said.

On implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha, the minister said the process has started to issue new health cards to beneficiaries.

About 3.5 crore members of one crore families of Odisha will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat and state-sponsored Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), he said.

All the beneficiaries would get one health card and can avail of health services at about 30,000 hospitals across the country, Mahaling said.

The Odisha government has set a target to distribute the cards by February 2025, he added. PTI BBM NN