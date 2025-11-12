Odisha to implement Mission PoWaR to ensure power, water, road connectivity

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) To ensure uninterrupted power supply, drinking water and last-mile road connectivity, the Odisha government has mooted steps to implement Mission PoWaR (Power, Water and Roads).

Power, drinking water supply and roads are the three basic facilities of citizens, irrespective of rural or urban areas. In order to address these problems and improve the standard of living, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed for an integrated system of implementation called Mission PoWaR.

To realise the vision and on the directives of the chief minister, a preparatory meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, an inter-ministerial committee, along with line department officials, will be formed to review the progress of works on a regular basis, a statement said on Tuesday.

The roadmap and timeline for panchayat-wise status report will be collected from district collectors on a regular basis, it said.

Providing power, drinking water and last-mile connectivity to every village is the objective of this Mission PoWaR. The mission will work on three defined principles, speed, scale and standard (quality), said Singh Deo.

An integrated approach will ensure the implementation and completion of projects in a time-bound manner, he said.

Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik stressed on universal coverage of drinking water by March 2027. The fluoride-affected areas will go under the fluoride remover plan in order to ensure a healthy life.

In order to get the last mile connectivity, a saturation drive will be conducted by all the line departments with the help of the district collectors. Left out habitations, hamlets will be covered by small or single projects, the statement said. PTI BBM RG