Odisha to initiate action against infiltrators staying in state: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) Odisha Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said the government will soon initiate required action against infiltrators staying for long in the state.

"A discussion with the chief minister has already been made in regard to the presence of infiltrators and required action will be taken soon," Harichandan told reporters while replying to a question in the wake of the Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people including a man from the state, were killed.

Strongly condemning the Pahalgam incident, Harichandan said: "They (Pakistani terrorists) have pinned the last nail in their coffin. The consequences will be too harsh. This is for the first time that the terrorists have gunned down unarmed and innocent visitors to the valley. The central government and all the states are solidly behind the families of the victims." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last month had informed the state Assembly that as many as 3,738 infiltrators mostly from Bangladesh have been identified across the state. PTI AAM AAM RG