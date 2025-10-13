Odisha to introduce digital platform for registration of ‘Habisyalis’: CM

Puri, Oct 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said his government would launch a digital platform for registration of ‘Habisyalis’, elderly women who come to perform penance in Puri in the holy month of ‘Kartik’.

Majhi said registrations for ‘Habisyalis’ will be made through the digital platform for their food, lodging, healthcare and emergency assistance.

The Odisha government has arranged food and lodging facilities for around 2,500 ‘Habisyalis’ from across the state this year, the CM said, addressing a gathering here.

Majhi said the state government has spent Rs 3.3 crore on these arrangements, which is Rs 70 lakh more than last year, to ensure better facilities and comfort for the ‘Habisyalis’.

During his visit to Puri, the chief minister also attended a seminar on the National Education Policy-2020, organised at the Central Sanskrit University.

“NEP-2020 will make India a world power of knowledge. It is a bridge between Indian thoughts and modern knowledge,” Majhi said. PTI AAM RBT