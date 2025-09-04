Odisha to issue work order for 50,000 Antyodaya houses on Modi’s birthday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday said it will issue work orders for 50,000 Antyodaya houses on September 17, marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was announced by Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, who said the scheme was aimed at providing pucca houses to economically weaker sections or people currently living in kutcha houses.

The minister said housing assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh will be provided for constructing a pucca house with a minimum carpet area of 25 square feet.

Naik added that so far over one lakh beneficiaries have been included under the scheme.

In addition, he announced that work orders for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses will be issued in November.

In a recent survey for the new PM Awas scheme, around 35 lakh beneficiaries have applied, the minister said, adding that the government plans to complete all procedural formalities by November and begin issuing work orders thereafter.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced that the state government would plant 75 lakh saplings on Modi’s birthday.

Majhi said the plantation will be carried out under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

"In recognition to PM's commitment to Odisha's development and his goodwill towards the people, 75 lakh trees will be planted across the state in a single day on September 17. This will be people's gift to the PM," Majhi had said.

This apart, the ruling BJP has also planned a series of programmes to celebrate the PM's 75th birthday.

The party will observe 'Seva Pakshya' (service fortnight) from September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. PTI AAM AAM MNB