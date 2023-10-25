Odisha to launch 100 chess training centres across state: CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (PTI) After promoting hockey, football and other games, Odisha government on Wednesday said it will also encourage chess and set up 100 training centres.

This was informed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after meeting Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Woman Grand Master, Deputy Chair of FIDE (International Chess Federation) Management Board and Former Minister of Finance & Economics, Republic of Latvia.

Patnaik and Reizniece-Ozola emphasized the need to popularise chess as a mind-sport and its immense potential to empower the youth intellectually and emotionally.

The meeting highlighted the importance of identifying and supporting young chess prodigies and providing them with the right infrastructure and training to excel on the national and international stages, an official release by the CMO said.

"We are committed to providing the best opportunities for our youth, and chess is a powerful avenue for their growth. We have established the state-level chess academy, Pro-Chess-Ta, chess in schools project, while more than 100 chess training centres across the state are planned. We look forward to working closely with FIDE to achieve our goals," Patnaik said.

Reizniece-Ozola, known for her unwavering support for the global chess community, expressed her appreciation for the chief minister and Odisha's relentless efforts in fostering the growth of sports among its youth, the release said. PTI AAM AAM MNB