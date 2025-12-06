Odisha to launch new schemes for silk sector development, rural industrial growth

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) To boost silk production and growth of rural industries in the state, the Odisha government has decided to launch two schemes - Chief Minister Silk Development Scheme and Chief Minister Weaving Industry Development Scheme, a minister said in the Assembly on Saturday.

This decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

The Cabinet decisions were announced by Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly on Saturday. The Cabinet approved a total of six proposals, Mahaling said.

The Chief Minister Silk Development Scheme worth Rs 274 crore will be spent over five years for strengthening the state's sericulture industry through improved infrastructure and skill-building initiatives.

The scheme will promote ethical silk production, including 'Ahimsa' (non-violent) silk, by focusing on silkworm seed preparation, species conservation, and farmer incentives. Cooperative societies will facilitate better marketing of silk products, protecting farmers from distress sales and ensuring sustainable growth, the minister said.

The Cabinet also approved the Chief Minister Weaving Industry Development Scheme worth Rs 490 crore. The amount will be spent over five years to foster investment, empower local industries, and expand employment opportunities, he said.

Under the scheme, incentives will be given to new textile manufacturing units with an objective to make Odisha an emerging hub for the weaving industry, Mahaling said, adding that this will be aligned with Odisha Apparel and Technical Textile Policy 2022 and the Industrial Policy Resolution 2015.

The Cabinet also decided to restructure the Odisha Fisheries Service Cadre and approved a proposal on the Odisha Pharma and Medical Device Policy 2025.

This will help in establishing the Odisha Pharma Park and Odisha MedTech Park, with the Odisha Pharma Development Cell as the nodal agency.

Three other proposals were also approved, the minister said. PTI AAM AAM RG