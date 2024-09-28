Odisha to launch scheme to boost milk production

Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday decided to launch a Rs 1,400 crore ‘Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana’ to enhance milk production in the state.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The aim is to boost the dairy sector and increase the income of dairy farmers in the state, Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said the Cabinet approved seven different proposals.Under the new scheme, the state government will provide incentives to people to rear cows and buffaloes to enhance milk production.

It was also decided that the OMFED (Odisha Milk Federation) will be strengthened, Harichandan said.

"The new state sector umbrella scheme 'Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana (MKY)' will be implemented in the state for five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 1,423.47 Crore.

This scheme aims to increase the milk production of the state benefiting 15,47,837 farmers in five years, thereby increasing their income,” Harichandan said.

Under the MKY scheme, the state government will bear 85 per cent of the insurance for cattle, while the farmers will have to give the remaining 15 per cent of the premium, he said.

In addition, the Cabinet gave its nod to construct over 550 quarters for the employees of the Orissa High Court, the minister said, adding that the government has also decided to hike the fees of the Advocate General of Orissa for appearance before the High Court and the Supreme Court, other authorities and tribunals.