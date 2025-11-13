Odisha to launch special drive to eliminate road accident deaths

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to conduct a 'state-wide Zero Fatality Fortnight' special drive against traffic rule violators from November 16 to 30, with an aim to achieve zero road accident deaths through coordinated action and public participation.

The initiative, led by the Commerce and Transport Department, will be implemented in close collaboration with district administrations, police departments, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and other agencies, a statement issued on Thursday said.

Emphasis will be placed on the four pillars of road safety — enforcement, engineering, education and emergency care, it said.

During the fortnight, a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against traffic violations. RTOs, along with police and district authorities, will conduct intensive checking across highways, markets, educational institutions and other high-traffic zones, the statement said.

During the special drive, action will be taken against overspeeding, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving, and violation of helmet or seat-belt norms under the Motor Vehicles Act, said an officer.

District authorities have been directed to pay special attention to identified black spots and take corrective measures in coordination with road-engineering agencies, he said.

Immediate repair of damaged stretches, installation of signage and removal of design flaws have been prioritised, the officer said.

Alongside enforcement, large-scale awareness programmes will be held to promote safe road behaviour. The government and private organisations will jointly campaign to make citizens aware that every life matters, the state government said.

The general public will also be encouraged to extend timely help to accident victims as Good Samaritans.

Odisha's earlier observance of 'Zero Fatality Week' had significantly reduced road-accident deaths. Building on that success, the campaign has now been expanded to a fortnight-long programme. Reducing road accidents is a key goal in the state's vision of a Developed Odisha, the statement further said.