Odisha to organise international convention on millet on Nov 9, 10

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) The Odisha government will organise an international convention on millet on November 9 and 10 here to promote cultivation and consumption of the cereal, a minister said.

The convention at Janta Maidan will focus on the tribal heritage of millets and showcase success stories of millet entrepreneurship of Mission Shakti groups, he said.

The theme of the programme is ‘Millets–Ancient Grains for Modern Challenges’.

The convention will have farmer engagement activities, displaying emerging technologies and machinery, experience centres, technical sessions, policy roundtables, B2B meetings, international food festival, cooking competitions and many more, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said on Wednesday.

Several UN agencies, agriculture counsellors of countries from Southeast and West Asia, Africa and Europe, agriculture secretaries of different states and many others will attend various sessions during the two-day convention.

The minister shared that the state cabinet has approved an estimated budget of Rs 2,687 crore for the promotion of millets in the state in four years starting from 2023-24.

Many farmers across the state will participate in the convention to get exposure to the latest technologies and scientific advancement, he added. PTI BBM BDC