Odisha to plant 7.5 crore saplings, to fight against plastic pollution: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) Noting that a healthy environment is necessary for a healthy society, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said the state government has planned to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year to meet the challenges of climate change.

Majhi announced this while addressing the state-level World Environment Day function here.

"The government has decided to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year," he said, adding that the state has already planted over 6.5 crore trees under the “Ek Ped Maa Ki Nam” initiative. It has become imperative to create a greener environment and preserve nature, he said.

Steps taken to preserve the environment can be an easy and simple way to live a healthy life for future generations, Majhi said.

Noting that plastic has become indispensable in daily life, particularly single-use plastic, the chief minister said the excessive use of plastic has posed problems like climate change, erosion and pollution of nature's water, land and biodiversity, and the problem of garbage.

He said the state has also started the State Clean Air Programme.

It will reduce air pollution in densely populated urban areas and improve air quality in the atmosphere.

"Our government has taken proactive steps to ban single-use plastic, promote its long-lasting alternatives and strengthen waste management systems. To bring about real change in society, it must first start with ourselves and our families," he said.

"Today, we will take a pledge to end plastic pollution and maintain a healthy and clean environment for our citizens. A healthy environment is necessary for a healthy society," he said.

Majhi said there has been a net increase of about 560 square km in forest and tree cover in the state, the fourth highest in the country. The public and institutions have created a record by planting more than two crore saplings.

This apart, he pointed out that Similipal has been officially recognised as the 107th National Park by the Centre, and the state government has launched a new initiative for the conservation and protection of wildlife and plants through the 'Aam Similipal' scheme with an expenditure of Rs 50 crore.

The chief minister congratulated the 185 'Prakriti Mitra' (nature's friends) and 211 'Prakriti Dutha' (nature's messengers) awardees from various districts of the state for their outstanding work in the field of environmental protection and conservation.