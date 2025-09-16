Odisha to plant 75 lakh saplings on Wednesday to mark PM's 75th birthday

Bhubaneswar, Sept 16 (PTI) The Odisha government is planning to plant 75 lakh saplings on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Satyabrat Sahu said this programme will be implemented in "election mode".

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a meeting on Monday evening to review the preparations for the programme, he said.

"Saplings will be planted from sunrise to sunset. This program will be monitored in election mode," he said.

The Forest Department has set a target of planting 15 lakh saplings, the Panchayati Raj Department will plant 34 lakh saplings, the Industries Department will plant 15 lakh saplings, Agriculture Department will plant 23 lakh, CAPFs in the state will plant 2.2 lakh saplings, police will plant 3 lakh saplins, and banks and financial institutions will plant 2 lakh saplings, he said.

Sahu said 2 lakh school teachers, 15 lakh school students, 76,000 Anganwadi workers, 17,500 forest conservation societies, 1 lakh NSS volunteers and 16,500 Mother India Volunteers will participate in the programme along with members of self-help groups, and employees of government departments and private organisations.

A total of 25 lakh people will participate in the programme, he said.

The CM urged everyone to click a selfie while planting trees and post it on social media. PTI AAM AAM SOM