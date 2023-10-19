Odisha to set up a narco analysis test centre in Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) Odisha will have its first narco analysis test centre at Capital Hospital here, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Capital Hospital Director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo this after a meeting with the officials of the State Forensic Science Laboratory here.

"The narco analysis facility may be available in the state at the Capital Hospital here. The health and family welfare department has already procured equipment required for the purpose," Nayak told reporters here.

Narco analysis test also known as truth serum test is usually done in crime cases. Under the Narco-analysis test, the accused undergoes scientific interrogation. A drug like sodium amytal is used on the suspect for the determination of facts about the crime, an expert said.

Advertisment

The facility will be set up in the Operation Theatre (OT) of the Capital Hospital where all the narco tests will be done. Psychiatrists and anaesthetists of the hospital are currently undergoing training for the same.

Nayak said Odisha have to depend on the other states for the narco analysis test. "During the investigation of minister Naba Das's murder case, we felt the need for a narco test centre in our state. Without it, we were forced to take the accused Gopal Das to Pune for the test. Establishing a narco test centre in Odisha is a very good move by the state government," he said.

Forensic expert Muralidhar Nayak said setting up a narco-analysis test centre in Odisha will certainly be a milestone in crime investigation. It will be helpful not only in Odisha, but other neighbouring states, he said. PTI AAM AAM RG