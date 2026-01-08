Odisha to set up farmer skill and agri-incubation centre

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to set up a state-of-the-art Farmer Skill and Agri-Incubation Centre (FSAIC) with an aim to position the state as a leader in futuristic agriculture, an official said.

Project details were discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo here Thursday.

Singh Deo said the project’s core mission is to bridge the gap between traditional farming and modern entrepreneurship.

The centre will operate through four specialised modules: Agri-entrepreneurship development, farmer skilling and training, technology demonstration, and value-added services.

"The primary objective of the centre is skill development. By training our farmers in modern techniques and providing them with financial access and market connectivity, we are ensuring long-term profitability and economic stability for rural Odisha," the deputy CM said.

The project will feature high-tech agricultural components to promote sustainable and precision-based farming.