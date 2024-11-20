Odisha to study root causes for migration of labourers: Dy CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to study the root causes for migration of labourers from the state and find solutions to address the issue.

Advertisment

This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo after chairing a meeting of the High-Level Task Force constituted to address the migration of labourers.

The government has decided to engage Nudge Foundation, an action institute working towards a poverty-free India, for this purpose, he said.

A relatively large number of people from districts like Ganjam, Balangir, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh go to other states in search of livelihood and earnings.

Advertisment

Among them, people who go to other states from Ganjam district are mainly in the hope of earning more money by aspirational migration and from other districts in search of livelihood and to pay back the loans, he said.

The problem can be addressed to some extent by providing them all the facilities of sustainable livelihood in the state, Singh Deo said.

He said that Nudge Foundation will provide people with means of livelihood while considering the climate, environment and needs of the respective region.

Advertisment

For this, the institute will first study the root causes and solutions in the migration-prone districts and Gram panchayats of Odisha. Based on the study, the future approach will be determined in consultation with the government, he added.

Food security, social security, sustainable livelihoods and prospective employment can help to address the problem. Once the livelihoods are provided, the Foundation will assess their financial and social status at regular intervals, the deputy chief minister stated.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, who is a member of the task force, suggested using cluster approach in panchayats or blocks where the migration is high.

Advertisment

Nudge Foundation has already worked in the sector in West Bengal and Jharkhand. There are two main reasons why people prefer to go out on migration: firstly because of the expected higher earnings, and secondly because of the not feasible livelihood options available, officials said. PTI BBM NN