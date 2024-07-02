Odisha to translocate 64 deer from overpopulated park

Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 2 (PTI) The Odisha forest department has decided to translocate 64 deer from the Taptapani deer park, designated as the mini zoo, to Lakhari Valley in Ganjam district and Chandaka wildlife sanctuaries near Bhubaneswar, an official said.

The decision to shift the animals has been taken due to overpopulation in the deer park, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ganjam Sudarshan S said.

Of the total 64 animals to be shifted, 32 are spotted deer, while 32 are sambar deer.

Taptapani, famous for its hot spring, has already been declared one of the major tourist centres by the state government.

From a small number of spotted deer, the park started functioning in 1980 at Taptapani, and their number has increased to 128, forest officials said.

Besides spotted deer, the park houses 57 sambar deer, one emu, one barking deer and one sloth bear.

The sprawling 1.86 hectares park, is one of the major attractions for visitors to Taptapani which is situated on the border of Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

The principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) has got permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to shift the wild animals.

The translocation process of the animals has already started with the shifting of four Sambars from the park to the Chandaka Wildlife Division, the DFO said.