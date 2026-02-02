Odisha: Transgender person found dead along Bhubaneswar-Puri highway

Bhubaneswar, Feb 2 (PTI) A transgender person was found dead along a stretch of a highway connecting Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha, police said on Monday.

The person was found lying in a pool of blood near Uttara Chowk on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a police officer said.

“We got information about the incident around 8.30 pm last night. The person was immediately taken to Capital Hospital, and later declared dead there. Acting on a complaint, we registered a murder case,” said Soumyendu Sekhar Tripathy, Inspector-in-Charge of Pipili Police Station.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

A thorough investigation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, a group of transgender persons staged a demonstration, blocking the road in front of the Capital Hospital here, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and Rs 10 lakh compensastion to the family of the deceased. PTI BBM RBT