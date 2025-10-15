Odisha: Transgender priest, mason found hanging near temple

Koraput (Odisha), Oct 15 (PTI) A transgender priest and a mason, suspected to be in a romantic relationship, were found hanging from a tree near a temple in Odisha's Jeypore town on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Kanak Durga temple in Gopabandhu Nagar in Jeypore town police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Machh, a transgender individual who served as the temple priest, and Samara Jani, a mason from Paika Sahi area, a police officer said.

According to the police, Raju and Samara had reportedly developed a relationship over the past few months.

The duo was last seen together near the temple on Tuesday evening. Locals discovered the bodies early on Wednesday, he said.

"Two cases of unnatural death have been registered and a detailed probe has been launched," Jeypore Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Partha Kashyap said.

"A scientific team has examined the spot, and prima facie evidence indicates it to be a case of suicide. However, all possible angles are being investigated to ascertain the exact cause," he added. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD