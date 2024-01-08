Odisha transport workers call of stir against central hit & run law

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Odisha Motor Transport Workers’ Federation on Monday called off its strike against the new hit-and-run law following a discussion with the state government.

The federation launched an indefinite strike protesting against the new provision made in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Monday morning.

However, they withdrew their stir after a few hours following the meeting with Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena. The federation president Janardan Pati said, “Chief Secretary Pradeep K Jena had called us for a discussion over our demands. During the discussion, Jena informed that Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has stated that the Centre will not implement the new law pertaining to the drivers now and they will take further decisions after consulting the states and different trade unions.” Keeping in this view, the federation has decided to call off the strike, Pati said.

"We explained the government of India's stance to them and requested them to call off the strike. They agreed to the suggestion," Jena added.

The federation’s move came around 24 hours after the Odisha Driver Mahasangha called off its ‘quit steering wheel’ protest on Saturday night on the third day of the agitation.

The protest was part of the All-India strike called by the commercial vehicle drivers.

As per the provisions in the BNS, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. PTI BBM AAM NN