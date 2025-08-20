Odisha: Tribal farmer's daughter cracks NEET, gets admitted to MBBS course in govt medical college

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Leeza Majhi, daughter of a tribal farmer, has cleared the medical entrance exam NEET and secured admission in the Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital in Odisha.

After completing her matriculation from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) in Bamra with 82 per cent marks, she was selected to study Science at the OAV Iconic in Bhubaneswar, an official statement said.

She secured 81.6 per cent marks in class 12 board examinations, it said.

Her perseverance and dedication bore fruit when she qualified NEET and fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor, it added.

Leeza started her journey from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bamra in 2021.

She expressed gratitude to KGBV for providing free residential education, mentoring, and holistic support that helped shape her academic path, the statement said.

KGBVs are special residential schools set up by the Centre to provide quality education to underprivileged and out-of-school adolescent girls from disadvantaged communities.

"Leeza's success is not just an individual triumph, but a symbol of hope for countless girls across rural Odisha. Her journey from the KGBV to the medical college shows that education is the most powerful tool of empowerment," a KGBV official said. PTI BBM BBM SOM