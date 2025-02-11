Odisha: Tribal girl gang-raped by 4 youths, all accused arrested

Koraput (Odisha), Feb 11 (PTI) A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Odisha's Koraput district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl visited a 'Jatra' or village theatre with her friends.

As she came out of the venue to relieve herself, the four accused abducted her and took her to a nearby hillock, where they took turns to rape her, a police officer said.

The girl's father said she returned home when the accused fled after committing the crime and shared her ordeal with her parents.

Her family lodged an FIR with Laxmipur police station on Monday and the four accused were picked up from Kashipur police station area in neighbouring Rayagada district, the officer said.

Laxmipur inspector in-charge Sugyani Sahu said that the four persons were later arrested on Tuesday following interrogation.

"The survivor has been medically examined at Koraput district headquarters hospital," the officer added.

A team headed by Koraput Superintendent of Police Rohit Varma is probing the matter.

The incident came to light amid the visit of National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar to Odisha where she will hold a 'Mahila Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) in Bhubaneswar during the day. PTI COR AAM ACD