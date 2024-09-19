Odisha: Tribal girl gangraped, three suspects detained

Rourkela (Odisha), Sep 19 (PTI) A teenage tribal girl was allegedly gangraped in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said on Thursday.

Three suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, a police officer said.

The incident took place on the night of September 16 when Karma Puja, an important religious festival of tribals, was underway.

One of the accused, who was known to the girl, took her to a desolate place near her village and two of his also came there and the girl was gangraped, he said.

A case has been registered with Kutra police station in this regard.

Police have detained three people, of whom two are juveniles, for their alleged involvement in the gang rape, Rajgangpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Abhishek Panigrahi said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD