Odisha: Tribal girl trafficked, sold, married to man in MP

Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old tribal girl from Odisha's Jajpur district was allegedly trafficked to Madhya Pradesh, where she was sold and married off to the buyer, police said on Wednesday.

Though the incident took place a fortnight ago, it came to light after the family of the girl, who hails from Sukinda Chromite Valley, lodged a complaint with Kaliapani police station on Tuesday night.

The victim's family alleged that a friend of the girl lured her with the promise of pilgrimage and sightseeing in MP.

On July 27, the accused, along with her elder sister, took the minor to Madhya Pradesh on the pretext of pilgrimage and sightseeing but later sold her to a man who intended to marry her, according to the FIR.

The day after arriving in Madhya Pradesh, the victim had called her parents over the phone and said she was alright but around a fortnight later, the family found out that she had been sold and married, with her in-laws allegedly paying money to buy her, the family alleged in the police complaint.

The girl sent some photographs and videos of the marriage to one of her friends in the village.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

"The two accused sisters are under the police scanner... we are taking all steps to nab the culprits," Kalinga Nagar Additional Superintendent of Police Suprasanna Mallick said.