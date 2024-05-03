Odisha tribal man bags award for facilitating forest rights to 112 villages

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) A tribal man from Odisha’s Sundergarh district was Friday conferred with the prestigious Shambhavi Puraskar in recognition for his work in the Forest Rights Acts (FRA) in more than 100 villages in the state.

The man, Ranjit Majhi, was felicitated with a citation and a cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh at a simple ceremony organized by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), a social development arm of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) which aims to improve the quality of education.

“I am grateful to the BIPF for recognizing my work in the remote forest area where one can hardly find an internet connection,” a delighted Majhi told reporters.Majhi has empowered the forest-dwelling communities in 112 villages of Sundergarh district to claim their rights over forest land and resources, while also promoting the conservation and regeneration of the forest ecosystem.

"The people living in the forests do not know what is FRA, what are their rights, and how to get it. I helped them to avail the rights," he said.

In recognition of his passion for justice and an unwavering dedication to preserving and protecting Odisha’s forests, the BIPF conferred him with an award and a cash prize, said Shaifalika Panda, Trustee & Founder CEO, BIPF, and Chief of CSR (Special Initiatives), IMFA.

"It is our responsibility, to be of service to the underserved and to create a ripple effect of change toward social transformation. The Shambhavi Purasakar has given these grassroots leaders of Odisha a platform to further their vision and ambition toward collective growth," Panda said.