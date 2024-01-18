Odisha tribal woman killed on suspicion of being 'witch', one detained

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 18 (PTI) A tribal woman from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was killed on Wednesday night allegedly on suspicion of being a ‘witch’, police said.

The deceased was identified as Minati Murmu (45) of Lohandakocha village, they added.

Minati's husband Balei Murmu alleged that two villagers attacked her with a sharp weapon when she was alone in the house. She was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Police have detained a villager and further investigations are on, said Mruntunjay Pradhan, inspector in charge (IIC) Jharpokharia police station.