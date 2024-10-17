Odisha: Two Bhanja Sahitya researchers to receive this year's Kalinga Bharati Samman

Cuttack, Oct 17 (PTI) Two eminent researchers on Bhanja Sahitya - Prof. Bauribandhu Sahoo and Dr. Kambrupani Samanta - have been jointly nominated for this year’s prestigious 'Kalinga Bharati Samman', officials said.

Advertisment

In a joint press release issued by Kalinga Bharati chief Saileswar Nanda and working president Pravat Kumar Nanda on Wednesday, it was also stated that litterateur Byama Bihari Rath has been nominated for 'Bichhanda Charan Samman'.

Both awards have been jointly presented by Kalinga Bharati and Utkal Chhatra Sahitya Samaj for the past 80 years, honouring litterateurs who have made significant contributions to ancient and medieval literature, poetry and dance forms of Odisha.

This year, the organisations have decided to hold the 81st Bhanja Jayanti at Bhanja Mandap from October 20 to 25, during which the awards will be conferred on the winners.

Advertisment

Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja, a 17th-century poet and playwright, is renowned for his epic poem 'Baidehisa Bilasa,' where every line begins with the letter "Ba," and 'Subhadra Parinaya,' where each line starts with the letter 'Sa.' His works are celebrated for their exquisite word selection, musicality, and vivid descriptions of nature, continuing to enrich the lives of Odias to this day. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB